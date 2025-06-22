Gunman Tries to Flee Ghaziabad Checkpoint, Fires at Police with Homemade Weapon

A dramatic turn of events unfolded near the Vijaynagar checkpoint on Saturday when a man riding a Yamaha motorcycle attempted to evade a routine police check and opened fire on officers.

According to ACP Kotwali Ritesh Tripathi, the incident occurred during routine barrier inspections conducted by the police near the Kotwali police station to monitor suspicious individuals and vehicles. The man, traveling from Hindon Vihar towards Vijaynagar, was flagged by officers for inspection after arousing suspicion.

Instead of complying, the individual attempted to flee. A police team gave chase, during which the suspect drew a homemade firearm—commonly known as a "kancha"—and fired at the pursuing officers, with clear intent to cause serious harm.

Thanks to the swift response and coordination of the police team, the assailant was successfully overpowered and taken into custody. No casualties were reported among the officers.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, including the origin of the firearm and any possible criminal affiliations of the suspect. The police commended the team on duty for their bravery and presence of mind in neutralizing the threat without civilian harm.