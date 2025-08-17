Gunmen fire several rounds at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home

Gurugram, Aug 17 Unidentified attackers opened fire outside the residence of controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Haryana's Gurugram early Sunday morning, triggering panic in the upscale locality.

Police said the firing took place between 5.30 and 6 a.m. when three bike-borne assailants sprayed more than two dozen bullets at Yadav's house before fleeing. The bullets struck the ground and the first floors of the residence.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Yadav, who lives on the second and third floors, was not present during the attack. His caretaker and some family members were inside at the time, but no one was injured.

"Today, on 17.08.2025, at around 5:30/6:00 a.m., some unknown persons fired at a house under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sector-56, Gurugram. No person has been shot in this incident," Gurugram Police said in a statement.

Additionally, the attackers are absconding.

Police teams rushed to the spot, gathered forensic evidence, and began scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Officials said legal action is being initiated, and further investigation will proceed once Yadav's family registers a formal complaint.

Relatives of the YouTuber said he had not received any threats before the incident. Yadav is currently outside Haryana for work.

According to the investigation so far, the attack was carried out by three individuals riding a motorcycle. Multiple police teams are stationed at the site to track down the assailants.

Yadav has been surrounded by controversies since he was arrested over allegations of using snake venom as a recreational drug at parties he allegedly organised.

The YouTuber, who was later released on bail, was named along with other accused in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station in Noida on November 3, 2023, following a complaint by animal rights NGO People for Animals (PFA).

Based on the FIR filed by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also launched a parallel probe against the influencer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and questioned him on various matters, including details of rave parties, the supply of snake venom, and its sources.

Earlier in the month, the Supreme Court stayed the trial court proceedings against the YouTuber.

As per the computerised case status reflected on the apex court's website, Elvish's SLP is tentatively listed for hearing on September 23.

Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, instructed by advocates Raman Yadav and Aman Jha, represented Elvish before the Supreme Court.

