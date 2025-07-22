Gurgaon Horror: 16-Year-Old Boy Kills 7-Year-Old in Revenge Over Phone Theft Incident

A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody for allegedly killing a seven-year-old child in Gurugram to seek revenge after the younger boy exposed his mobile phone theft. According to th e reports, the incident took place two months after the accused teenager stole a mobile phone. The theft was witnessed by the victim who informed his father. The stolen phone was recovered and the accused was forced to apologise. Police said the accused held a grudge since then.

On July 19, the victim's mother returned home at around 7 p.m. and could not find her son. She believed he was playing with other children. His father left for work by 8 p.m. The next morning, on July 20, a child’s body was found near the bus stand. There were injury marks on the chest and forehead. The police were alerted and the boy’s father later identified the body.

Read Also | Gujarat: Man Tries Stunt with Luxury SUV Near Lake, Vehicle Gets Trapped in Sand (Watch Video)

According to the police, during the initial investigation, the accused admitted to the murder. He said the seven-year-old had revealed his name after the phone theft and he was made to apologise. Angered by this, the teenager called the boy out of his house and attacked him with a pair of scissors.

The boy was stabbed 18 to 20 times. The accused fled after the attack. Police tracked him down to a room in the village and arrested him. The scissors used in the crime were recovered from the scene.

A fingerprint and forensic team along with crime scene experts inspected the spot. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)