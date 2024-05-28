Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Acquitted: Dera Sacha Sauda' Chief Declared Innocent in Ranjit Singh Murder Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the murder case of Dera manager Ranjit Singh. In 2021, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court found Ram Rahim and other accused in the case guilty of Singh's murder, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

He is a religious leader, social worker, actor, singer, writer, songwriter, director, and composer.

In addition to a 2017 rape conviction, he was also convicted of being involved in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. On 25 August 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. His conviction led to widespread violence from members of the DSS and simultaneous clashes with the police, which left several dead and injured.

On 28 August 2017, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison. In January 2019, he and three others were convicted of the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and sentenced to life imprisonment.In October 2021, a special CBI court in Panchkula held Singh and four others guilty of the murder of Ranjit Singh, a former Dera manager. He is also facing prosecution for ordering forced castrations



