Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Granted 21-Day Parole Ahead of Haryana Assembly Election 2024

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted 21-day parole by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on October 5. Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year sentence for the rape of two disciples and is lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail.

However, the approval comes with strict conditions, and any violation could lead to the immediate cancellation of his parole. During his parole time, Ram Rahim will not be allowed to enter Haryana state and will be barred from participating in the assembly polls campaign and any activities related to it.

बाबा राम रहीम को फिर से 21 दिन की पैरोल मिली है। हरियाणा सरकार ने पैरोल देने की वजह "आपातकालीन" बताई है।



राम रहीम की पेरोल का इलेक्शन कनेक्शन –

👉फरवरी 2022 में 21 दिन पैरोल– पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव

👉जून 2022 में 30 दिन पैरोल– हरियाणा नगर निकाय चुनाव

With the Election Commission’s approval in place, the Haryana government is now expected to soon issue an order for his release. Gurmeet Ram Rahim returned to Sunaria jail on September 2 after a 21-day furlough, granted on August 13.

Ram Rahim's history of receiving parole during election periods

February 2022: 21 days of parole before the Punjab Assembly elections.

June 2022: 30 days of parole ahead of Haryana municipal elections.

October 2022: 40 days of parole for the Adampur assembly seat election.

July 2023: 30 days of parole during Haryana Panchayat elections.

November 2023: 21 days of parole before the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

January 2024: 50 days of parole for the Lok Sabha elections.

August 2024: 21 days of parole for Haryana Assembly elections.