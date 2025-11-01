Guru Charan Yatra: Hardeep Singh Puri, Bihar Governor receive holy relics in Patna

Patna, Nov 1 The nine-day Guru Charan Yatra reached Patna Sahib in Bihar on Saturday after passing through Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined rituals to carry the holy relics on the last leg of the journey.

The sacred Jore Sahib of Dasam Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and Khalsa Mata Sahib Kaur Ji were received with fervour, marked by a march and religious procession, led by the Panj Pyaras who symbolise devotion, equality and sacrifice.

Puri garlanded the Panj Pyaras and, along with his family members, joined the Guru Charan Yatra.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas took to X and said, “Joined the Sangat in receiving the holy Guru Charan Yatra carrying the holy Jore Sahib ‘Charan Suhawa’ of Dasam Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and Khalsa Mata Sahib Kaur Ji at Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh Sahib in Patna Sahib.”

In what was a confluence of spiritualism, brotherhood and piety, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and others addressed the large gathering, which also included prominent religious leaders of other faiths.

The former diplomat said on X, “An overwhelming and emotional moment for my family as we join the Sikh Sangat to receive and perform seva of the sacred Jore Sahib of Dasam Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and Khalsa Mata Sahib Kaur Ji at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the holy birthplace of our Guru Sahib.”

Shedding light on his family’s special bond with the relics, Puri said, “Our ancestors who were in the seva of Guru Maharaj were bestowed with the holy Jore Sahib ‘Charan Suhawa’ more than 300 years ago.”

“We handed over the sacred relics to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and the Management Committee of Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib on October 22 in Delhi. The sacred relics were brought with fervour, piety and enthusiasm with a 9-day Holy Guru Charan Yatra through Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to Patna Sahib today,” the minister said.

