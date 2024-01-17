Guru Gobind Singh's sword worshiped in Jaipur on Prakash Parv

Jaipur, Jan 17 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, on the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh on Wednesday, performed a special puja at the City Palace, where she worshiped his 338-year-old sword kept there.

"The story of sacrifice, and bravery of Guru Gobind Singh will always inspire us all," she said.

A Shabad Kirtan was organised and prasad was distributed to everyone.

On the occasion, the sword has been kept for tourists to see at Sarvtobhadra Chowk of the City Palace.

Guru Gobind Singh spent some time in Nahan in what is now Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur and while leaving, had presented his personal sword to the then ruler as a memento.

Jaipur, titular Rajmata Padmini Devi, who is from Nahan, brought the sword to Jaipur a few years ago. Since then this sword has been in the City Palace.

Members of the Sikh community expressed their gratitude to Padmini Devi for giving them darshan of the Guru's kirpan.

