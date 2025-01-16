Guru Prasad Swami, Dheeraj Kumar praise PM Modi for spreading spirituality across India

Mumbai, Jan 16 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the Khargar area of Navi Mumbai, ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC) Chairman Guru Prasad Swami, and renowned Indian film director Dheeraj Kumar on Wednesday praised his efforts in supporting the spread of Sanatan Dharma.

Guru Prasad Swami shared his thoughts with IANS, saying: "This is a very significant event. For the Prime Minister to grace the opening of the ISKCON temple signifies the growing influence of ISKCON in India. It is a matter of great honour for us to have him here despite his busy schedule. His visit, including his visit to A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada's room, reflects his devotion and commitment to Sanatan Dharma. He is helping us in numerous ways to spread this spiritual mission across India."

"PM Modi's leadership has allowed Sanatan Dharma to flourish, and his efforts have made a significant impact on how the nation is governed. Today is a monumental day for all the devotees, especially in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra. His support in promoting our spiritual practices is something we are deeply grateful for," he added.

Film director Dheeraj Kumar also shared his admiration for the Prime Minister’s involvement.

"Today, I came here with a sense of humility. While they called me the VVIP, I believe the true VVIP is God. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the grandeur and significance of the ISKCON temple, and his words are always inspiring. The love and affection of the people here have deeply touched me. The spiritual importance of phrases like 'Radhe Radhe Krishna Krishna' is very significant, and I feel peaceful visiting this temple," Kumar said.

He emphasised pride in being Hindu, stating: "We should all be proud of our heritage. We are a cosmopolitan nation, but embracing our Hindu sentiments is not a bad thing. Our company has produced over 16,000 hours of content, keeping Sanatan Dharma and our culture alive through art and media. Today, seeing the unity and enthusiasm of the people here was a beautiful experience, and I’m proud of our traditions."

Kumar also spoke about the significance of Hinduism and the unity of the nation. "I feel blessed to be here today, surrounded by like-minded individuals, and I am proud to live in a country where our culture and beliefs are celebrated. As for others’ feelings or opinions, I respect them, but today, I can proudly say that I am a Hindu in a Hindu nation," he said.

