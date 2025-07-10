Guru Purnima 2025: Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes, Thanks Gurus for Showing Path of Truth and Compassion

Rahul Gandhi, congress MP and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha on Thursday extended is greeting on auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Rahul posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) thanking all the gurus who show us the path of compassion, knowledge patience and truth in life.

In a post on X Rahul Gandhi stated, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Thanks to all the Gurus who show us the path of compassion, knowledge, patience and truth in life."

गुरु पूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



जीवन में करुणा, सजगता, धैर्य और सत्य का मार्ग दिखाने वाले समस्त गुरुजनों को सादर नमन। pic.twitter.com/5jQwU0amcr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2025

Meanwhile, The INDIA bloc on Wednesday held a massive "Bihar Bandh" rally in Patna against electoral roll revision in the poll-bound state, where Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi alleged that the pattern of electoral manipulation seen in Maharashtra could be repeated in Bihar.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called the ECI a "Godi Aayog" while accusing the NDA alliance of using the constitutional body to remove the name of "Bihar's poor people" from the voter list. Several senior leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, including CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Sanjay Yadav, also participated in the protest.