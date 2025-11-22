Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: Public holiday declared in Delhi on Nov 25

New Delhi, Nov 22 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that the government has declared November 25 as a public holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, an official said.

“May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead,” she said in a message on X, on the eve of the start of a three-day 'Gurmat Samagam' near Red Fort.

CM Gupta has been personally monitoring the three-day 'Gurmat Samagam' starting on Sunday to mark the 350th Martyrdom Day.

The Chief Minister recently conducted an on-site inspection and directed all departments to complete their tasks within stipulated timelines and with the highest standards of quality.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Gupta reviewed key arrangements related to security, crowd management, traffic regulation, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, and the availability of emergency services.

She instructed officials to ensure that devotees and visitors face no inconvenience during the event and emphasised the need for seamless coordination among all departments.

On this occasion, Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, along with other dignitaries, were also present, the statement said.

The Chief Minister said that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being observed across the country with deep devotion, reverence, and enthusiasm.

In Delhi too, a grand three-day commemoration has been planned at the Red Fort on November 23, 24 and 25.

She added that this historic monument stands as a witness to Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice, and extended an invitation to people from across Delhi and the nation to participate in the event.

Sharing details of the programme, the Chief Minister said that the three-day event will feature several significant activities.

"These will include a grand museum showcasing important historical accounts and evidence related to the life and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. A special light-and-sound show will be presented on the ramparts of the Red Fort, and seven Sangat groups will perform Satsang and Kirtan," CM Gupta added.

Inviting the people of Delhi to join this historic occasion, the Chief Minister said that such an event is witnessed only once in many centuries, and urged everyone to come together to pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur and seek his blessings.

