Gurugram: 2 handed life term in murder case

Gurugram, Feb 22 A court here has sentenced two men to life imprisonment in connection with an October 2021 murder case, an official said on Thursday.

The convicts have been identified as Lalit and Rahul.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each for murder and Rs 10,000 each for tampering with evidence.

Akhilesh a.k.a. Ram Kishor, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was found murdered near the cremation ground of Gopal Khera on October 4, 2021.

According to the police, on October 4, 2021, they received information that the body of a man was lying on a bench near the cremation ground of Gopal Khera.

Later, police reached the spot and took custody of the body.

In connection with the matter, a murder case was registered at the Sector-10A police station. During the investigation, police arrested Lalit and Rahul on October 8, 2021.

During the trial, the court found both guilty and they were eventually awarded life imprisonment.

