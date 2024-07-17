Gurugram: 3 held for duping people on pretext of increasing credit card limit

Gurugram, July 17 The Cyber Cell of Gurugram Police on Wednesday apprehended three people for allegedly duping several persons on the pretext of increasing the credit card limit.

ACP (Cyber Crime) Priyanshu Diwan said three accused have been identified as Bhardwaj, Aas Mohammad alias Ashu and Lakhan.

The accused used to pose as a bank officer to make fraud calls on their targets.

A complaint was received regarding cheating on the pretext of increasing credit card limits. The complainant stated that on April 24, he received a call and the accused assured him that he was calling from a bank's credit card department and after he followed the caller's instructions, Rs 1.23 lakh was deducted from his credit card.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they they used to call victims on the pretext of increasing credit card limits providing loans against the credit card and transferring money to different bank accounts.

"The accused was already involved in eight cases of similar nature. A mobile phone has also been recovered from them," he said.

