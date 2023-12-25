Gurugram: 3 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast
By IANS | Published: December 25, 2023 07:50 PM2023-12-25T19:50:43+5:302023-12-25T19:55:04+5:30
Gurugram, Dec 25 Three members of a family here on Monday sustained serious injuries on Monday after a ...
Gurugram, Dec 25 Three members of a family here on Monday sustained serious injuries on Monday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house, the police said.
The incident occurred in the Shakti Nagar area.
A man, his wife, and their minor son sustained burn injuries, a senior police officer said.
One of the neighbours rushed them to the civil hospital from where they were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in a critical condition.
"Their house and adjoining houses were severely damaged in the blast and a fire also broke out," the police officer said.
The fire brigade personnel later reached the spot and doused the blaze, he added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app