Gurugram: 4 cattle smugglers held; 5 cows rescued

Gurugram, Oct 8 Four cattle smugglers who were absconding since September 30 have been arrested in Haryana's Gurugram district, the police said on Sunday, adding four cows were also rescued.

The cows were later taken to Sohna from Bhondsi.

According to the police, on September 30, cow vigilantes received information that some persons were allegedly involved in illegal transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses.

Their vehicle -- Tata 407 -- was recovered on a tip-off by a group of cow vigilantes but the accused managed to escape the spot.

The cows were tied with ropes inside the vehicles when rescued.

"We have arrested four accused in connection with the matter and search are on to nab the absconding criminals," said a police officer.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Sohna Sadar police station.

