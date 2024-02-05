Gurugram: 7 held for committing a robbery taking security guards as hostage

Gurugram, Feb 5 A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested seven persons for allegedly committing a robbery after taking two security guards hostage at a warehouse of IREO company located in Sector-58, the police said on Monday.

The complainant told the police that on the intervening night of February 2 and 3, he along with his fellow guard was on night shift in the warehouse.

Sometime in the night, around 6-7 people jumped the gate of the warehouse and two of them took the two security guards as hostage, causing serious injuries to them, and stole a large amount of electrical goods from the warehouse, loaded them in a car, and fled.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Sector-56 police station.

Following a probe, the police nabbed seven accused persons who have been identified as Anuj alias Kalu, Sagar alias Bholi, Pawan, Akram Ansari, Haroon, Niazuddin alias Niazhu and Nazim.

The accused were arrested from different locations in Gurugram on Sunday.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Niazuddin ran a scrap shop in Sector-65. One of the accused told his accomplice that large quantity of goods were kept in the warehouse of the company.

"They hatched a plan to commit robbery to earn quick money. Before committing the crime, they conducted a recce of the place for several days. The goods looted in the incident were sold to Niazuddin, the scrap dealer," Inspector Sandeep Kumar told IANS.

After perusing the criminal records of the accused, it was revealed that about half-a-dozen cases were registered against them.

