Gurugram: 82-Year Old Elderly Woman Dies After Falling From 17th Floor of Her Apartment Building

An 82-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the 17th floor of her apartment building here, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Bestech Park View Spa society, sector 47 around 7.30 pm. Taro Devi lived with her son and family, they said.

She was alone at the flat and her son, a consultant engineer and other family members had gone out. She suddenly fell down from the balcony of 17th floor of the society, they added.A police team reached the spot and took the injured to hospital where doctors declared her dead, police officer said.The officer said that the woman’s son told that her mother’s mental condition was not good. “It was an accidental death and we have handed over the body to kin after postmortem today”, said Station House Officer Sunil Kumar.

