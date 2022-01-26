Gurugram: 9 cops, 3 others honoured on R-Day

Gurugram, Jan 26 Nine Gurugram police personnel, and three others were honoured here on the occasion of Republic Day on Wednesday for their role in preventing crime, catching criminals, helping prevent crimes and assisting in road safety and traffic operations, officials said.

The police personnel who have been honoured are Inspector Manoj Kumar, of the DLF Phase-3, police station; Inspector Sandeep Kumar, In-Charge Crime Branch Manesar; Inspector Joginder, In-charge Crime Branch Palam Vihar; Inspector Poonam Singh, Women Police Station (West), Gurugram; Sub-Inspector Jitender, In-charge Grievance Branch Office, Gurugram; Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar, Incharge Appeal Public Information Branch; Assistant-Sub-Inspector Pinky of Civil Lines, police station; Assistant-Sub-Inspector Bhim Singh of Crime Branch Sector-17; EHC Jaipal Singh, Headquarters.

Besides, Om Prakash, Road Safety Officer (RSO), Ashish Pahuja, RSO, and Umesh - a civilian, were also honoured.

"I am humbled by this honour. It has come as great encouragement for my work," said Inspector Sandeep Kumar.

Also, DLF Foundation was also awarded by the Haryana government for the best Corporate Social Responsibility practices for the second consecutive year.

