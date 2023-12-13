Gurugram: Accused in minor maid torture case held, released on bail

Gurugram, Dec 13 In the alleged brutal torture case of a minor maid in Gurugram's Sector-57 area, the police on Tuesday arrested the prime accused, Shashi Sharma.

However, Sharma was released on bail after she joined the investigation on the same day.

According to the police, the real age of the minor victim is 17 years, as per her ossification test conducted on Tuesday. She was discharged from the civil hospital on Tuesday where she was undergoing treatment.

"A board of doctors has been formed for medical opinion. We hope to get the final opinion of the doctors by Wednesday. After questioning the accused woman on Tuesday, she was let off on bail,” said Virender Vij, DCP (crime against women).

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, Sharma used to beat her daughter with an iron rod and hammer.

The woman’s two sons even stripped her, recorded a video of her, and touched her inappropriately.

The victim is originally a native of Bihar. Her mother had told the police that in June, with the help of one of her acquaintances, she managed to get her daughter employed as a maid at the house of Sharma.

"On several occasions, the family refused to allow me to meet my daughter. She was also restrained from talking to anyone over phone," the complainant had alleged.

Based on the complaint, the woman and her two sons have been booked on charges of causing hurt and outraging the modesty of woman, cruelty to children, and criminal intimidation, as well as relevant sections under the POCSO Act at the Sector-51 women's police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor