Gurugram, May 6 Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Gurugram scheduled for May 35, the district administration has roped in India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as the brand ambassador to boost voter turnout.

The ace leg-spinner currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will soon appeal to the voters of Gurugram to actively participate in the polling process.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, ADC and nodal officer for the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, said that there is a large number of young voters in the district, many of whom are fans of Chahal.

"Before Yuzvendra Chahal, 'desi rockstar' MD and singer Naveen Punia were roped in as brand ambassadors to woo the voters of Gurugram," Meena said.

The official also said that efforts are being made to increase voter awareness in the district.

Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. said, "A video message by District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav is being shown at the multiplexes. Campus ambassadors have also been nominated in the universities and colleges. Apart from this, awareness programmes are also being organised by the Education Department in the schools."

