Gurugram Air Pollution: Primary schools to be closed from Tuesday

Gurugram, Nov 6 With the city’s Air Quality Index continuing to remain in the ‘severe’ category, the Gurugram district administration on Monday said primary schools will remain closed from November 7.

As pollution levels continued to remain high in Gurugram, the district administration’s order said that schools were being given the option of shifting to online classes for Nursery to Class 5 students.

Meanwhile, some of the schools also announced that they would be switching to online classes, citing concerns over students’ health.

"Due to the continuously worsening Air Quality Index, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has reached Stage 4. There is a possibility of adverse impact on the health of children. So, it has been decided to shift education in primary schools to the online mode. This order will be applicable in all private and government educational institutions of the district from November 7 and will remain effective till further orders," the Gurugram district administration’s order said.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said all government and private primary schools in Gurugram will be closed from November 7 due to the severe pollution levels in the city.

Pradeep Kaushik, Chairman, GAV International School said, “Though we have not decided on school closure yet, if the district administration orders it, we will close.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor