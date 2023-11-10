Gurugram bus fire: Two minors die, toll mounts to four

Gurugram, Nov 10 The death toll in the bus fire incident in Gurugram rose to four on Friday with two minors succumbing to their injuries.

The victims have been identified as Anya (7) and Deepali (5), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Anya died during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday, while the body remains of Deepali were found in the burnt debris of the bus.

Till now, a total of four persons, including two women and two minor girls, have died in the incident.

On Wednesday night, a moving sleeper bus caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, resulting in the death of two and injuring over a dozen.The deceased were identified as Maya and Gayatri, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Video footage from the scene showed the bus engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke rising into the night sky

A senior police officer had said on Wednesday that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The passenger bus travelling from Sector 12, Gurugram, to Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh caught fire near the Jharsa flyover on the main carriageway connecting Delhi and Jaipur.

The police believe that some prohibited items were kept in the trunk of the bus, which caught fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor