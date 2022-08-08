Gurugram child missing after falling in open drain, locals stage blockade

Gurugram, Aug 8 Tension erupted in Gurugram's Gadoli village after a seven-year-old boy fell into an open drain.

The boy, identified as Nishant, is suspected to have drowned and his body is yet to be recovered from the drain, the police said on Monday.

Following the accident, outraged villagers blocked the Gurugram-Pataudi road and Sector-10A Chowk demanding action against alleged negligence.

The villagers said that three children, including Nishant, were playing near the open drain which flows beside the Gurugram-Pataudi Road in Gadoli village. Nishant accidentally slipped and fell.

On hearing his screams, villagers rushed to the spot and tried to rescue, but he was swept away as the flow of water was strong due to rain.

"The drain along the road has not been covered. The boy died due to the neglect of the administration. As of now, 4-5 people have lost their lives due to an uncovered drain but the local administration has turned a blind eye in the matter," alleged an agitating villager.

As the vehicular movement on the route came to a standstill for more than five hours due to the blockade, a police team of Sector-10A police station rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Gurugram Vishram Kumar Meena also reached the spot.

"A team of the State Disaster Response Force, Fire Department and divers were on the spot to recover the boy's body. We are trying to pacify the protesters to open the blockade," Arvind Dahiya, station house officer (SHO) of Sector-10A police station said.

