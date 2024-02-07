Gurugram: Civic body demolishes illegal colony, 12 under-construction buildings

Gurugram, Feb 7 In a major crackdown against illegal constructions, an enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished an illegal colony, 12 under-construction structures and 22 DPC (Damp Proof Course) in different areas of Gurugram on Wednesday.

Assistant Engineer Yatender told IANS that the MCG had received information that an illegal colony is being developed on about 2 acres of land in the Ashok Vihar Phase-3 area despite restrictions imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On the instructions of Joint Commissioner-2 of MCG, an enforcement team led by Yatender and Junior Engineer Rahul Sharma reached the spot and razed two under-construction structures and 12 structures being built illegally in the colony.

After this, the team reached the village of Ullahawas, where tin shades and under-construction rooms were being constructed.

The team razed all the construction with the help of JCB machines.

They also razed 10 under-construction houses.

"No illegal construction would be allowed without prior permission of the MCG. The civic body will take strict action against people involved in illegal construction. Such demolition drives will continue against illegal structures in the future," Narhari Singh Banger, MCG Commissioner, said.

