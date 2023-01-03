Gurugram cops help victims of cyber fraud get back Rs 4.5 cr

Gurugram, Jan 3 The Gurugram Police has claimed that it successfully assisted victims of cyber fraud to get back Rs 4.5 crore into their bank accounts in the previous year.

Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said that a total of 20,415 cases of cyber crime have been reported from all four zones of the district.

The Commissioner said Rs 3.50 crore were returned by the team of Cyber Crime Station Gurugram Sector 43, Rs 30 lakh by Cyber Crime Manesar, Rs 35 lakh by Cyber Crime South and Rs 35 lakh by Cyber Crime West.

"At present, cyber fraudsters are adopting new tactics. They are cheating people on the pretext of account closure, getting money for LIC policy, app downloaded to mobile, mobile access and other means," the Police Commissioner said.

"The Commissioner appealed to the people not to click on any unknown link, and not to share ATM card, credit card, and CVV information with anyone. Cyber fraud victim should immediately call 1930 or go to the cybercrime station to file a complaint," she added.

