Gurugram DBA threatens to go on strike if land allocation demand is not met

Gurugram, Aug 21 The District Bar Association (DBA) of Gurugram, which represents more than 9,300 legal professionals, on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the 'persistent ignoring' of their demands by the state government for land allocation to build proper chambers for the lawyers.

"The demand for allocating land to build chambers for lawyers has been pending for a long time, which is seriously affecting the working conditions and efficiency of the legal professionals in the district. Despite repeated memorandums sent to the local administration and the state government, no concrete steps have been taken to meet our legitimate demands," said Amarjeet Yadav, President, DBA, Gurugram.

“We prepared a proposal seeking 5.5 acres or 8 acres of land for the chambers and even met former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar several times. He had assured to allot land for the chambers, which we are yet to get,” Yadav alleged.

"So, DBA Gurugram has decided to give a week's ultimatum to the state government. We demand the government to immediately take concrete steps after approving our demands. If no positive action is taken on our demands, we will be forced to take tough steps, including giving strike calls or even boycotting the upcoming Assembly elections," said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, former President of DBA Gurugram.

"The association has unanimously decided that if the government does not pay heed to our demands, we will block the Railway Road and sit on a dharna," said Ajay Chaudhary, another former President of DBA Gurugram.

DBA Gurugram, which is Haryana's largest bar association, represents more than 9,300 legal professionals but has only 700 chambers. The bar members also alleged that the government had approved a new court building, but no steps has been taken in the matter.

"We urge the state government to resolve our issues so that there is no hindrance in the functioning of the legal system, which is in the interest of justice and the public," said Satya Narayan Rao, Secretary, DBA Gurugram.

