Gurugram DC advises work for home for employees on Sep 8

Chandigarh, Sep 7 In view of the G20 Summit in Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, on Thursday advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to ask their employees to work from home on September 8.

An advisory issued by the district administration, states in wake of G20 Summit, traffic will be regulated on the NH-48 on September 8, which might result into occasional traffic congestion on the roads of Gurugram.

Accordingly, there is need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion can be avoided.

The advisory further states in consideration of aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on September 8.

