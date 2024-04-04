Gurugram DC directs officials to keep close watch on illegal liquor trade during LS polls

Gurugram, April 4 Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, who's also the District Election Officer (DEO), on Thursday directed the excise officials to keep a close watch on illegal supply and sale of liquor across the district.

The officials should also check the records of the authorised liquor vends in the district from time to time, he said.

"Under no circumstances should there be evasion of GST, and illegal liquor should not be found in the district. If illegal liquor is found anywhere, strictest action should be taken against the people involved," Yadav said.

The officer also told the excise officials to coordinate with the concerned police stations regarding the seizure of liquor which can be used to influence the voters during the elections.

"Zero tolerance has to be maintained on the sale and production of illegal liquor. The excise department will start a special seizure campaign and check both small and big vehicles at the border check-posts of the district and take action as per the rules," he said.

Yadav also directed the officials to keep a close watch on suspicious people and places.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor