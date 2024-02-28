Gurugram DC directs officials to step up vigil in mountainous areas of Aravali range

Gurugram, Feb 28 Following complaints of illegal activities in the inaccessible mountainous areas of the Aravali range, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, has directed the concerned officials to increase vigil in the area.

Yadav also directed the SDM of Sohna and officials of the District Mining Department to conduct a joint visit to stop such activities.

The direction came when the DC was presiding over a meeting of the district-level task force committee of the Mining Department here on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the DC also gave instructions to form special monitoring teams to strictly deal with illegal mining activities in the district.

These special teams will keep a watch on the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities on various roads in the district, and ensure action against them as per the prescribed rules.

District mining officer Anil Kumar said that the Mining Department has seized 49 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in the current financial year in Gurugram. During this period, challans worth Rs 57.27 lakh have been issued and FIRs have been lodged against 35 persons, Kumar said.

