Gurugram DC directs political parties to follow model code of conduct

Gurugram, August 23 District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said on Friday that as the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented across the district in view of the Assembly elections scheduled in Haryana on October 1, representatives, workers, and candidates of all the political parties must strictly follow the poll code.

Yadav said that hoardings, banners, and wall paintings related to election campaign should be put up only at the designated places in the Assembly constituency, and legal action will be taken against the violators.

Despite repeatedly removing banners and hoardings, some people are putting them up again at the prohibited places which is against the norms, he added.

"In view of the elections, permission will have to be obtained from the Returning Officer-cum-SDM of the respective Assembly constituency for public meetings, roadshows, campaign vehicles, and loudspeakers. Public meetings can be held only at the place designated by the district administration," Yadav said.

He also said that candidates will have to apply for permission for roadshows and rallies four to five days in advance.

No indecent comments should be made on religion, caste, sect or personal matters during campaigning, while special care should be taken while posting on social media, or making speeches, the official said.

Apart from this, in view of the Assembly elections, Yadav has also issued orders to all licensed weapon holders to deposit their weapons with the nearest police station.

The DC also issued orders to implement Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code in the district to conduct the Assembly elections peacefully and fairly.

"If any person is found with weapon during the election process or in the run-up to the polls, strict legal action will be taken against him," he said.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to polls on October 1, while the results will be announced on October 4.

