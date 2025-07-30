Gurugram Dog Attack: Woman Mauled by Pet Husky During Walk Inside Residential Society (Watch Video)

Gurugram Dog Attack: A disturbing incident has surfaced from an upscale residential society on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, where a woman was attacked by a pet dog during her evening walk. The attack was caught on a nearby CCTV camera and the video is now going viral on social media. According to reports, the incident occurred around 7 PM when the woman was walking along with two other people. A woman walking from the opposite direction was holding a husky dog on a leash. As the two groups passed each other, the dog suddenly lunged and bit the woman on her hand.

Beware of dogs. Even pets can become violent. This video is from Gurugram upscale society #Gurugram#Dogs#Petspic.twitter.com/hbD11ylHmo — Haryana Affairs (@AffairsHaryana) July 29, 2025

The video shows the woman making no apparent move to provoke the dog before the attack. The husky held onto her hand for several moments before others intervened. According to the media reports, Gurugram police have taken note of the video and started an investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident, another dog attack was reported from Hubballi. A video shared by news agency PTI shows two stray dogs attacking a three-year-old girl walking on the road. A black dog pulled the child down while another joined in and bit her. The video has raised concerns about the safety of children and the increasing menace of stray dog attacks in urban areas.