Gurugram: DTCP issues direction to 32 builders of residential societies over maintenance work

Gurugram, July 5 A day after incidents of falling plaster came to the fore from two residential societies located in Sector- 106 and 107 here in Gurugram, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) of the Haryana government on Friday issued direction to 32 builders of 38 residential societies to carry out maintenance and repair work to avoid any legal action.

"In the wake of monsoon season, you are directed to carry out the survey of your existing licensed group housing societies vis-à-vis falling of plaster from balconies and other parts of the building along with other maintenance issues like water supply, sewerage, stormwater, road stagnation of water etc. within a period of 7 days and attend the deficiency/observations noticed during the survey by giving priority to the critical issues,” the department directed.

It said that any laps in this regard will be the personal responsibility and necessary legal action will be initiated.

The department issued directions to builders which include CHD Developers Ltd, NBCC India Ltd, Paras Buildtech India Pvt Ltd, Raheja Developers Pvt Ltd, Satya Developers Pvt Ltd, SVR Realtech Pvt Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Vatika Ltd, Eros Group, ATS Infrastructure Ltd, Orris Developers Pvt Ltd, North Star Apartment Pvt Ltd, ABC Buildcon, Parsvanath Pvt Ltd, BPTP Ltd, SS Group, AEZ Developers, Vipul Ltd, Bestech Group, Dwarkadhish Buildwell Group, Brisk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Mapsko Paradise and Mapsko Royal, DLD Universal Ltd, M3M, Signature Global Pvt Ltd, Paras Buildtech India Pvt Ltd, Spaza Towers Pvt Ltd, Advance India Pvt Ltd, Central Park, Tulip Infratech Pvt Ltd and Mahindra Lifespaces Aura Pvt Ltd.

