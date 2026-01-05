Gurugram Encounter: ₹1 Lakh Reward Interstate Criminal With Over Two Dozen Cases Shot in Legs, Arrested After Late-Night Crossfire

An interstate criminal, having a Rs 1 lakh reward, was shot in both legs during a police encounter in Gurugram, Haryana. The criminal faces nearly two dozen cases across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. He is accused of murdering and robbing people. Police recovered a bike, a helmet, two pistols, nine empty cartridges, and two live rounds from the criminal’s possession. The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Crime Branch Sector - 40, Gurgaon, and the Crime Branch Punhana, Mewat. The teams carried out this operation late on Sunday night and arrested the interstate criminal, and he is now hospitalised as he was shot in the legs. Police said that the accused is identified as Yadram and is a resident of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh. He is currently living in Jaipur.

Sub-inspector Lalit Kumar, in-charge of Crime Branch Sector - 40, stated that they got a specific intel about Yadram heading to Sohna on a motorcycle with no number plate and carrying weapons. The information was then shared with Sandeep Mor, in-charge of the Crime Branch Punhana. Then, teams from both the police units set up a blockade near the Mahendwara village near the Sohna-Gurgaon road. Around 10:15 pm, police tried to stop a suspicious person riding a Honda Livo motorcycle without a number plate. Police said that while attempting to escape, the rider opened fire at police. One bullet hit the door of a government vehicle, another struck the bonnet, and a third bullet hit the bulletproof jacket worn by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar.

After this firing attempt made by him, the police team retaliated in self-defence and fired four rounds. During this crossfire, the rider was shot in the legs, and then he was taken into police custody. Police provided him with first aid and then shifted him to a local hospital. 10 rounds were fired, six by the accused and four by the police team, an official said.

A team from the fingerprint bureau, the forensic science laboratory, the scene-of-crime unit and the station house officer of Bhondsi police station inspected the site where the crossfiring took place. An attempt to murder case and Arms Act case have been registered at Bhondsi police station under BNS sections 109(1), 121(1), 132, 221 and Arms Act section 25(1-B)(a) for attacking the police team and obstructing government work against the accused.

Among the two dozen cases filed against the accused, one housebreaking case has been registered against the accused in Nuh district, while another similar offence is on record in Gurgaon. A reward of ₹1 lakh had been declared in connection with a housebreaking and theft incident at a jeweller’s shop, which was registered at Pingwa police station in Nuh. Police officials said the accused will be formally taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital. Further investigation and questioning are currently in progress. Gurgaon police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar stated that strict action will continue against criminals and those who attack law enforcement personnel, reiterating that ensuring public safety remains a top priority.