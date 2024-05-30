Gurugram Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Cloth Manufacturing Unit in Manesar (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2024 08:02 PM2024-05-30T20:02:51+5:302024-05-30T20:07:57+5:30
Haryana: A fire broke out at a cloth manufacturing unit in Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana on Thursday, May 30. According to reports, the blaze erupted at the facility and quickly engulfed the building. Video footage shows flames and thick black smoke billowing from the unit.
Watch video here:
#BreakingNews 🚨 A massive fire breaks out at a cloth manufacturing unit in Manesar.— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 30, 2024
More details awaited.#Fire#Manesar#ManesarFirepic.twitter.com/i9GyLtT5r9
Local authorities responded to the fire, and firefighters are currently battling the blaze. As of this report, there have been no confirmed injuries or casualties.