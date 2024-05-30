Gurugram Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Cloth Manufacturing Unit in Manesar (Watch Video)

Haryana: A fire broke out at a cloth manufacturing unit in Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana on Thursday, May 30. According to reports, the blaze erupted at the facility and quickly engulfed the building. Video footage shows flames and thick black smoke billowing from the unit.

Watch video here:

Local authorities responded to the fire, and firefighters are currently battling the blaze. As of this report, there have been no confirmed injuries or casualties.