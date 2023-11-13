Gurugram fire dept received 11 distress calls, no casualties reported: Officer

Gurugram, Nov 13 The Gurugram Fire Department received as many as 11 fire calls during Diwali celebrations but no casualties were reported in these incidents, a fire official said on Monday.

During the peak hours from 6 p.m Sunday to 4.30 a.m this morning, around 11 fire calls were received.

"We had received number 11 fire calls across the district during Diwali celebrations. However, there were no major calls. Several calls were made from Sushant Lok, Vishnu Gardan, Palam Vihar, Udyog Vihar Phase-1, Sector-52, Sohna, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar, area" Fire Department Deputy Director, Gulshan Kalra told IANS.

Fires were reported in two flats, while as many cars also got burnt. The other incidents were reported in the junk.

"In view of Diwali celebrations, we were prepared to tackle any incident. We checked our firefighting systems to deal with any situation. Soon after we had received the fire calls from across the district we immediately pressed our fire tenders into the services and it took only 15 to 20 minutes to douse the flames," Kalra said.

