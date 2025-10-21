Gurugram Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Showroom, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a showroom in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday evening, prompting an extensive firefighting operation by the local authorities.

According to Fire Officer Narender Kumar, “We received reports of shops on fire and immediately dispatched two vehicles to the site. All fire stations have been put on standby, and additional vehicles have been called in to assist with the operation.”

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: Fire Officer Narender Kumar says, "We received report of shops on fire. We immediately dispatched 2 vehicles. All fire stations have been put on standby and vehicles have been called in." https://t.co/Aug1APWmlGpic.twitter.com/4Ct48OXcfj — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the site as firefighters worked tirelessly to control the flames.