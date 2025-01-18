Gurugram: Four more held in teenage boy murder case

Gurugram, Jan 18 The Gurugram Police have arrested four more persons -- three days after they apprehended a minor -- for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of a 17-year-old teenage boy from the Devilal Colony area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Monday. The Gurugram Police have already arrested an accused on Wednesday from Jewar (Uttar Pradesh). Those arrested have been identified as Mannu a.k.a. 'Attack' of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanshu, Shammi of Gurugram and Nitesh a.k.a. 'Risky' of Uttar Pradesh.

The teenager’s father filed a complaint on Tuesday. The man told the police that his son was kidnapped from near a church in Devilal Colony around 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

Based on his complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered at the Sector-9A police station of Gurugram.

During the investigation, the investigation team recovered the deceased body on Wednesday from near Basai village, to which a section related to murder was also added in the case, the police said.

During questioning, it was found that one of the accused had befriended the deceased and took him into his confidence.

On January 12, the deceased was made to consume alcohol and kidnapped and taken to a place between Basai and Dwarka Expressway by around 9 to 10 persons.

"Later, he was killed... he was beaten by stones and sticks," the police said.

"From the observation of the criminal record of the accused, it was found that 3 cases related to robbery, theft, and quarrel were registered against the minor accused who was arrested on Wednesday. Four cases of robbery and the Arms Act were registered against Priyanshu and two of similar nature were registered against Mannu," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

"We have taken the accused on three days into police custody, who are being questioned thoroughly. Further action will be taken in the case as per rules according to whatever facts will come out in the police interrogation. Investigation of the case is going on,” he added.

