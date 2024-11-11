Gurugram: Gangster wife held for demanding Rs 2 cores ransom from hotel owner

Gurugram, Nov 11 Notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary's wife was arrested after she demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from a hotel owner in Rajasthan posing as a gang member of Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar gang, police said.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Manisha Chaudhary a resident of Naharpur Rupa village of Gurugram. She was arrested from Devilal Colony in Gurugram on Monday.

The Haryana Police have also announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 on her arrest.

Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar are already lodged in the jail, police said.

According to the police, on September 15, 2024, a person filed a complaint at the Bilaspur police station here in Gurugram that he works at a Hotel Highway King in Rajasthan's Neemrana area.

"On September 10 an unknown caller called him on his hotel number and introduced himself as a member of Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar gang and demanded a ransom of Rs 02 crore and threatened to fire at the hotel if the ransom was not paid and also threatened to kill if a complaint was made to the police," the complainant told the police.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Bilaspur Police Station in Gurugram.

During interrogation, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar, Incharge Crime Branch Manesar, Gurugram and while taking action, the police team apprehended Manisha.

During questioning, the woman revealed that she carried out the incident of firing for ransom at Hotel Highway King Neemrana, Rajasthan. The accused also revealed providing illegal weapons to four accused caught in the police encounter in the Manesar area and one caught from the area of ​​Sector-29, Gurugram.

"From the observation of the criminal record of the woman, it was found that three cases are registered against her in Gurugram in relation to extortion, murder and fraud. The accused has also been in Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram and Hoshiarpur (Punjab) Jail before this incident," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

The police team has recovered two mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

"The police teams are collecting evidence and information related to the crime. The accused was produced in the local court on Monday and took her on six days of police remand. During this period, the accused will be thoroughly interrogated regarding the crimes committed in various states," he added.

