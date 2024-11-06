Gurugram: GMDA removes major encroachment near Rajiv Chowk

Gurugram, Nov 6 An intensive demolition drive was conducted by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) in Rajiv Chowk and the surrounding areas on Wednesday.

The action was taken in response to the many complaints received from the citizens of Gurugram who raised the issues pertaining to illegal hutments (jhuggies) and encroachment in the area.

It was noticed that due to major encroachment near Rajiv Chowk, the traffic situation had also become worse.

Additionally, due to illegal inhabitation at the chowk, the entire intersection carried a shabby look as no hygiene and decorum was maintained by the jhuggi dwellers.

During the demolition drive conducted by the Enforcement Wing of GMDA, around 500 meters of area was cleared from encroachment where about 200 people were found encroaching Government land.

The drive was led by DTP GMDA RS Batth, ATPs Mange Ram and Satinder, and Junior Engineers of GMDA divisions. Officers of NHAI and MCG along with 50 police personnel were present in the drive.

Along with clearing the encroachment, almost 1000 plants were planted under Rajiv Chowk by the Urban Environment division of GMDA to further develop the green belts at the intersection.

Moreover, to ensure the cleanliness of the area, the material and other belongings used by the encroachers were also picked up by trolleys to be taken up to the dumping point of NHAI.

“We have cleared the encroachment on this busy intersection to facilitate safe traffic movement as well as uplift the aesthetics of the Chowk. Plantation has also been carried out to enhance the green area of this key junction of the city. There will be significant improvement for all commuters on this stretch after the action taken up by the Authority,” said R.S. Batth.

