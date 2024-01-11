Gurugram hotel murder: Absconding accused Balraj Gill arrested in Bengal

Gurugram, Jan 11 A team of Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested an absconding accused Balraj Gill -- in connection with the murder of Divya Pahuja, a former Gurugram-based model and girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, in West Bengal, an official said.

According to sources, Gill was planning to flee abroad but was nabbed by the police before he could escape.

On Wednesday, the Gurugram Police had issued a lookout circular and a reward of Rs 50,000 each against Gill and another accused, Ravi Banga, who is still on the run.

Divya Pahuja, 27, was allegedly shot dead on January 2 by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of Hotel City Point, where she was staying.

According to the police, Divya and Abhijeet were in a relationship and the latter killed the woman in a fit of rage after she refused to delete some of his objectionable photos from her mobile phone.

Balraj and Ravi -- Abhijeet's friends, are suspected to have dumped Divya's lifeless body somewhere in Punjab.

During the investigation, the police found that Balraj Gill, a resident of Sector-5, Panchkula, and Ravi Banga, a resident of Gurudwara Road Model Town, Hisar, were involved in the murder.

In connection with Divya's murder, the police have so far arrested five persons including the prime accused, Abhijeet Singh, his aides Om Prakash, Hemraj, Balraj Gill and a woman, Megha.

The woman had helped Abhijeet in hiding, throwing away the murder weapon, documents, and personal belongings of Divya Pahuja.

Om Prakash and Hemraj had helped Abhijeet to drag Divya's body into the boot of a BMW car.

Later, Balraj and Ravi fled with the body. Megha told the police that when she reached the hotel on January 2, she noticed Divya's body.

Abhijeet then asked her to dispose of the belongings of the deceased woman, but she was too scared to follow his instructions, sources said.

According to sources, Megha was working with an online food delivery company.

Police said that Divya's body might have been dumped near Patiala.

The police have recovered the BMW car which was used to take the body to Patiala but have not recovered the body yet. During questioning, Abhijeet told the police that Divya used to blackmail him and also extorted money.

Divya came in contact with Abhijeet through a jailed gangster, Binder Gujjar.

Binder Gujjar is said to be the prime conspirator in the alleged "fake encounter" of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, along with the Gurugram Police, which took place in Mumbai in 2016.

Divya was the prime accused in the case. Later, she was arrested in connection with the gangster's murder, and she spent seven years in jail.

She was granted bail last year in June by the Bombay High Court.

Divya's family has alleged that her murder was conspired by Sandeep Gadoli's family members, along with Abhijeet.

