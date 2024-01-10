Gurugram hotel murder: Reward of Rs 50K each announced for 2 absconding accused

Gurugram, Jan 10 The Gurugram Police on Wednesday issued a look out circular and reward of Rs 50,000 each against two absconding accused -- Balraj Gill and Ravi Banga, in connection with the murder case of former Gurugram-based model and girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, an official said.

Divya Pahuja, 27, was allegedly shot dead on January 2 by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of Hotel City Point, where she was staying. According to the police, Divya and Abhijeet were in a relationship and the latter killed the woman in a fit of rage after she refused to delete some of his objectionable photos from her mobile phone.

It is being supected that Balraj and Ravi -- Abhijeet's friends dumped Divya's lifeless body somewhere in Punjab.

"During the investigation, the police found that Balraj Singh Gill, a resident of Sector-5, Panchkula, and Ravi Banga, a resident of Gurudwara Road Model Town, Hisar, were involved in the murder of Divya Pahuja. All possible efforts are being made by six teams of the Crime Branch of Gurugram Police for their arrest," a police statement noted.

The statement further said various teams of the Gurugram police have been raiding multiple locations to trace and apprehend Balraj and Ravi.

A police officer said that the name and identity of anyone providing information about the absconding accused would be kept confidential.

"They could also flee abroad to escape, hence the Gurugram Police have issued look out circular so that both the accused cannot leave the country," the police statement read.

In connection with Divya's murder, the police have so far arrested four persons including the prime accused, Abhijeet Singh, his aides Om Prakash, Hemraj, and a woman, Megha. The woman had helped Abhijeet in hiding, throwing away the murder weapon, documents, and personal belongings of Divya Pahuja.

Om Prakash and Hemraj had helped Abhijeet to drag Divya's body into the boot of a BMW car.

Later, Balraj and Ravi fled with the body.

Megha told the police that when she reached the hotel, she noticed Divya's body.

Abhijeet then asked her to dispose of the belongings of the deceased woman, but she was too scared to follow his instructions, sources said.

According to sources, Megha was working with an online food delivery company.

Police said that Divya's body might have been dumped near Patiala.

Searches are being made in the area by special teams, accompanied by divers.

The police have recovered the BMW car which was used to take the body to Patiala but have not recovered the body yet.

During questioning, Abhijeet told the police that Divya used to blackmail him and also extorted money.

Divya came in contact with Abhijeet through a jailed gangster, Binder Gujjar.

Gujjar had asked Abhijeet to assist with his children's education and during that phase, Abhijeet came in contact with Divya.

Binder Gujjar is said to be the prime conspirator in the alleged "fake encounter" of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, along with the Gurugram Police, which took place in Mumbai in 2016.

Divya was the prime accused in the case. Later, she was arrested in connection with the gangster's murder, and she spent seven years in jail.

She was granted bail last year in June by the Bombay High Court.

Divya's family has alleged that her murder was conspired by Sandeep Gadoli's family members, along with Abhijeet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor