Gurugram housing society management fined Rs 4L over dog bite incident

New Delhi, May 22 A consumer forum in Gurugram has imposed a fine of nearly Rs four lakh on the management of a housing society and its security agency in connection with the lapse of safety that led to a dog bite incident.

The Court of Sanjeev Jindal recently fined 'The Magnolia's' management and its security agency over the incident in which the victim, a girl, and her family suffered mental torture.

During the course of the hearing, the petitioner said as per the rental agreement, he paid Rs three lakh as rent and Rs one lakh as maintenance charges monthly.

"It was in February 2020 that my daughter Shivi took a lift to go to the 22nd floor to meet her uncle. On the 10th floor, a servant of Rakesh Kapoor, one of the accused, entered the lift with a dog," the plea said.

"It jumped on my daughter and bit her and left her traumatised. The servant left my child there and went away with the pet. She somehow managed to reach her uncle's flat from where we took her to the hospital. She could not attend school for two weeks, was confined to home and traumatised for life," the plea added.

After hearing the arguments, the court held six people guilty of the incident.

According to the court order, the judge said the fine was merely three months of the society's maintenance charges while imposing a compensation of Rs 3.8 lakh to the complainant.

