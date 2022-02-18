Gurugram housing society residents given 3 options

Gurugram, Feb 18 Days after a building collapsed partially in one of Gurugram's housing societies killing two persons, the district administration on Friday gave three options to the affected families for alternative housing arrangements.

Nearly 64 families were living in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso housing society.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav visited the society and after interacting with the affected families of tower D, gave them three options.

According to the district administration, the first option is that where the affected families are currently living in an alternative arrangement, as long as they have a safety audit of their flats and the repair or reconstruction work as suggested by the team of experts from IIT Delhi is completed, they can live there without any cost and their maintenance charges will also be waived for that period.

According to the second option any affected family can shift elsewhere to a flat of their choice. The rent for the size of the flat in which the family is now residing will be paid by the builder or developer.

The third option is that the families who do not want to stay here and want a refund, the cost of the flat paid by them to the developer will be the total amount along with interest, which is reasonable as per law, will be refunded by the developer.

Apart from this, that amount will also be given to the allottees after getting a third-party assessment of the interior work done in the flat.

"The district administration had requested IIT Delhi to conduct a structural safety audit of the residential towers in this society. Usually, it takes a month for the team to come for this type of audit, but at the request of the administration, the team of IIT Delhi reached the spot on Friday and started their work. We have urged the team members to complete the safety audit work at the earliest," Yadav said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor