Gurugram: Husband arrested for murdering wife and stuffing body in a suitcase

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband few days ago and her body stuffed in a suitcase was recovered by the Gurugram police. Her husband has been apprehended by the police on Wednesday, said officials.

Husband of the woman arrested by police has confessed that he killed his wife over domestic strife.

A naked woman's body was found stuffed in an abandoned suitcase near IFFCO Chowk on Monday. Police reached the spot following the intimation received.

According to the officials, police obtained CCTV footage leading to the accused.

"On October 17, a woman's body was found in a suitcase near IFFCO Chowk. The woman's husband was arrested in the case and later confessed his crime. There was a fight between the two after which the accused killed his wife", Preet Pal Singh, ACP Crime, Gurugram said.

The accused will be produced before the court soon.

Earlier in another similar case in September, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband for refusing to wear hijab.

A woman living separately for the last few months died after she was allegedly attacked by her husband when she refused to wear a hijab and sought a divorce in Mumbai, police said.

Inspector Vilas Rathod told ANI, "The victim was living separately with her 2-year-old child due to being pressured by the accused and his family members to wear Muslim dress. On Monday she called her husband and asked for a divorce and when the victim refused to hand over the custody of their child, she was killed by the accused. Further investigation is going on."

According to the police, accused Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh allegedly murdered his Hindu wife by cutting her neck and hand on Monday night.The couple had got married got 3 years ago and have a 2-year-old child.

( With inputs from ANI )

