Gurugram: Illegal parking lot outside DC office busted

Gurugram, July 21 An illegal parking lot being run outside the office of Gurugram Deputy Commissioner has been busted following a complaint given by an RTI activist, police said on Friday.

RTI activist Ramesh Yadav said that on June 16, he had visited the mini secretariat for his personal work. During this, a man charged Rs 50 for vehicle parking.

"This business of illegal parking is very old. In 2017, an FIR was registered for illegal parking at the same place. But after some time illegal parking was started again at the same place," Yadav said.

A police official said that an FIR was registered on Yadav's complaint.

"The police are now trying to find out how many more illegal parking lots are operating in the area," the official said.

