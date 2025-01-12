Gurugram: Leopard strays into residential society in Sohna, triggers panic

Gurugram, Jan 12 A leopard strayed into a residential society in Guragram's Sohna, triggering panic.

The guard of the Ashiana Society spotted the feline on Saturday night and alerted his seniors who informed the Forest Department.

A team from the Forest Department, including Inspector Krishan Kumar, Forest Officer Jyoti Kumar, and wildlife social worker Anil Gandas reached the spot to rescue the big cat.

The big cat was captured without a tranquiliser.

"There was not much space where the leopard was sitting. Due to this, the animal could not escape. The cage was kept at the gate and the leopard was captured without any problem," Krishna Kumar said.

"We received information around 2 a.m. It was a male leopard and probably entered the residential society for food. He was safely left in the Aravali at 6 a.m. on Sunday," Anil Gandas said.

Ashiana Society is located near the Aravalli hills. Many times, the animals wander into residential areas searching for food. The leopard did not have any kind of injury.

Notably, the Haryana government will soon develop Jungle Safari in the Aravali reason.

For this, the Forest Department officials will get complete information about five jungle safaris in the country as well as one jungle safari in Singapore. They will find out what facilities are available there.

After getting the information, the work of developing the Aravali Jungle Safari will be started. The government wants more facilities to be provided for the Aravali Jungle Safari than the jungle safaris developed at other places so that it can become a centre of attraction for tourists not only in the country but also abroad.

The state government handed over the responsibility of the project from the Tourism Department to the Forest Department so that work on the project could be done faster.

