Gurugram liquor vend firing: Wanted criminal carrying Rs 50,000 bounty held

Gurugram, Aug 30 In a breakthrough in the Gurugram liquor vend firing incident, that left one dead and two others injured, police have arrested a wanted criminal who was involved in the shootout, along with his companion, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, arrested by the Crime Branch unit of Sector-39 police station,has been identified as Deepak Nagar alias Dev.

Haryana Police had announced Rs 50,000 for his arrest.

He and his associate Karmbeer alias Rohit were arrested from Gadauli village in Gurugram.

Police have nabbed four suspects so far in connection with the incident that took place at a liquor shop in the Pachgaon area in June when two armed assailants opened fire.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the attackers opening fire.

During the probe, it was revealed that Nagar works for gangster Lipin Nehra, at whose behest, the shooting was carried out.

According to the police, Nehra had asked complainant, Kuldeep Singh, to transfer the ownership of his Discovery Wine Shop located near Panchgaon Chowk to his father Dayaram Nehra, but he did not do so.

"Lipin Nehra to put pressure on the complainant and establish his supremacy, asked his gang members to execute the crime following which the accused committed the incident," ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.

In the incident, three customers -- Sandeep, a resident of UP's Saharanpur, and Devraj Sharma and Rajendra Prasad, both residents of Rajasthan's Alwar -- were critically injured while some others received minor injuries.

The three were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sandeep dead.

An FIR had been registered against the unidentified shooters under relevant sections of the IPC at the Manesar police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor