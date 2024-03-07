Gurugram: Man held for killing wife after heated argument

Gurugram, March 7 A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his wife following a heated argument between them, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place here in the Ravi Nagar area on March 3.

The accused -- Gangaram, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of his wife, Mamta a.k.a. Priyanka.

A case was registered at the police station on March 3.

Police said that they had received information that a woman's body was lying in a pool of blood at a house in the Ravi Nagar area.

The police then reached the spot, took custody of the body and registered a murder case based on the landlord's complaint against Gangaram, who was found absconding after committing the crime, the police said.

During questioning, he disclosed that after a heated argument with his wife, he stabbed her in the chest and fled the house.

He has admitted to murdering his wife, police said.

