Gurugram: Man held for killing wife after heated argument
By IANS | Published: March 7, 2024 01:08 AM2024-03-07T01:08:38+5:302024-03-07T01:10:04+5:30
Gurugram, March 7 A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his wife following a heated argument between them, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place here in the Ravi Nagar area on March 3.
The accused -- Gangaram, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of his wife, Mamta a.k.a. Priyanka.
A case was registered at the police station on March 3.
Police said that they had received information that a woman's body was lying in a pool of blood at a house in the Ravi Nagar area.
The police then reached the spot, took custody of the body and registered a murder case based on the landlord's complaint against Gangaram, who was found absconding after committing the crime, the police said.
During questioning, he disclosed that after a heated argument with his wife, he stabbed her in the chest and fled the house.
He has admitted to murdering his wife, police said.
