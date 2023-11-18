Gurugram: Man held for shooting at sister-in-law over monetary dispute

Gurugram, Nov 18 Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting and injuring his sister-in-law over a monetary dispute.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of November 16-17.

The accused has been identified as Rohit alias Kalu, a resident of Ladravaan village in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

The victim in her police complaint alleged that Rohit had borrowed money from her. When she asked him to return the money, he refused. On the night of the incident, he came to the victim's residence in Khod village and opened fire on her, with the intention of killing her.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Pataudi police station in Gurugram.

On Friday, the police arrested the accused from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.

