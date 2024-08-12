Gurugram: Man killed over suspicion of illicit relationship

Gurugram, Aug 12 A person was allegedly beaten to death here in Pataudi town of Jatoli village by a man who suspected him of having illicit relations with his wife, the police said on Monday.

The victim and the accused are residents of Jatoli village in Gurugram.

According to the police, they received a complaint on Sunday that the victim Pawan Kumar (26), who was a driver, was missing since August 9, and his mobile phone was also switched off.

The complainant and brother of the victim told the police that on Sunday, he came to know that his brother was admitted to a hospital due to injuries.

When he reached the hospital there, the doctors informed him that his brother was shifted to another hospital due to his serious injuries.

"When I reached the hospital, Pawan told me that he was beaten by a group of men and threw him in a drain located on Faridpur Road. He died due to suffering injuries," the complainant told the police.

Based on a complaint, the police filed a murder case against unknown persons at the Pataudi police station.

During the investigation, police arrested the prime accused Rajesh alias Lambu on Monday.

"The accused suspected that the victim had illicit relations with his wife. So he along with his accomplice beat the victim with sticks and threw him in a drain and road away from the spot," Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

