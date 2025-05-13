Gurugram man shot dead in broad daylight, locals block roads in protest

Gurugram, May 13 In a chilling broad daylight incident that sent shockwaves across Gurugram, a man was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in the Farukh Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Rakesh Saini, was reportedly sitting at his tea stall near Jhajjar Gate in Farukh Nagar when he was attacked.

According to initial police findings, the assailants opened fire at close range, hitting him with at least six bullets. He died on the spot.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Saini had a heated altercation with a local youth, identified as Pankaj, on Monday evening over some matter. The dispute was allegedly reported to the police, but no immediate action was taken.

The brazen murder triggered widespread outrage in the area. Enraged locals blocked the Farukh Nagar-Jhajjar Road, halting vehicular traffic, while shopkeepers in the Farukh Nagar market downed shutters in protest.

The demonstration continued for several hours, demanding swift police action and accountability.

A team from the Farukh Nagar police station soon reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and diverted traffic via the bypass to manage the situation. The police also summoned a crime scene investigation team and recovered several empty cartridges from the site.

"The victim’s family has named a suspect who will be interrogated. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being reviewed to identify the culprits," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

This is not the first such incident to rattle Gurugram. Just last month, a hotel owner was gunned down and his employee injured by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Pataudi area.

The attack, which occurred at the Jhopdi Dhaba in Jatauli Mandi, was later found to be linked to an old rivalry.

With two daylight shootings in as many months, rising public concern over law and order in Gurugram has put local police under increased scrutiny.

